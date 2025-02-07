ADL Condemns Kanye West’s Latest Series of Pro-Nazi Tweets: ‘Another Egregious Display of Antisemitism’

The Anti-Defamation League has released a statement following Kanye West’s newest string of antisemitic tweets. The rapper made dozens of posts early Friday proclaiming, among other things, “I love Hitler. Now what b—s,” and “I’m a Nazi.”

“Here we go again. Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from Ye on his X account this morning,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director said in a statement issued Friday. “Just a few years ago, ADL found that 30 antisemitic indents nationwide were tied to Kanye’s 2022 antisemitic rants. We condemn this dangerous behavior and need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate.”

“We know this game all too well. Let’s call Ye’s hate-filled public rant for what it really is: a sad attempt for attention that uses Jews as a scapegoat,” Greenblatt continued. “But unfortunately, it does get attention because Kanye has a far-reaching platform on which to spread his antisemitism and hate. Words matter. And as we’ve seen too many times before, hateful rhetoric can prompt real-world consequences.”

Ye’s tweets included remarks like “Me loving Hitler is old news” and he posted an old photo of himself wearing a “say no to Nazis” shirt years ago accompanied by the caption, “I used to be woke too.”

Ye, of course, has a long history of antisemitism. In an unreleased TMZ interview, he once announced, much like he did early Friday, that he loves Hitler and the Nazis, and he infamously defended Hitler during a 2022 appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars. In December 2023, the rapper posted an Instagram message written in Hebrew apologizing to the Jewish community for “any unintended outburst” and promising that “It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

The multi-hyphenate artist’s latest controversy comes less than a week after he and his wife Bianca Censori made headlines when the latter walked the Grammys red carpet almost completely nude. The stunt received widespread criticism and many expressed concern for Censori. In addition to his antisemitic remarks on Friday, the rapper addressed those critics on X as well.

“Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and lame,” the rapper tweeted. “She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b–h on the planet wish they had her bravery, body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression. There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”