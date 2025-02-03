‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn’t Want Kanye West on Red Carpets Anymore After Bianca Censori Grammys Stunt

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori stunned just about everyone with her nearly naked look at the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet and, after that stunt, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin does not want the rapper anywhere near future red carpets.

In case you missed it, Ye and the Australian model walked the carpet on Sunday night, but did not actually attend the show itself. And while he kept his outfit simple with a black tee and pants, Censori shed her floor-length fur coat to reveal her “dress” — a skintight piece of completely sheer fabric, exposing her nipples with only a small modesty patch covering her crotch area.

So, effectively, she walked the carpet almost completely nude. And, while discussing the award show during Monday’s episode of “The View,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin dubbed it the low point of the night.

“I don’t even want to dignify this other than to say: Kanye West, I don’t want to see him on red carpets anymore,” she said. “I hope that his partner is OK, because that whole thing was very uncomfortable, I think, for most women, to watch, and I just — I don’t want to see it or hear from it any further.”

The ABC host is not the only one who has worried for Censori after the stunt. After previous provocative outfits worn by the model, social media users have regularly worried that Ye is styling his wife himself, and abusing her with his choices. The couple has never publicly addressed these rumors.

