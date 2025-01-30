‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Surprised RFK Jr. Doesn’t Have ‘Kennedy Rizz’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be directly related John F. Kennedy, the man many consider to be one of the most charming politicians of all time, but he appears not to have inherited that quality, according to “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin. And she was admittedly surprised.

In discussing RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing on Thursday morning, the ABC hosts were both pleased and thoroughly amused at how often the man was confronted with his own previous statements, pushing anti-vaccine lies and more, and forced to reconcile with them.

Of course, the women did not think Kennedy did a particularly good job in sidestepping.

“I have never been particularly impressed with RFK Jr., but I actually expected him to have that, like, Kennedy rizz,” Farah Griffin admitted, earning a big laugh from the table and the audience. “Like, some level of charisma that would make — because he has had a following!”

The host reminded viewers that, in his run for president — back when Trump still considered him a “lunatic” and not a cabinet contender — RFK Jr. was polling at 20% in the primary. So, she believed it might carry over to his hearing.

“I am like, surely he is going to actually woo some people over, and be kind of charming,” she said. “And that was not there.”

