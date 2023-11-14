Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might have some serial killer tendencies in him — or, at least one. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC host dragged the current presidential candidate for apparently having a tendency to work out while wearing jeans.

The assertion came as Farah Griffin and her cohosts discussed a recent photo of Kennedy, which appeared to show him returning from an airplane bathroom barefoot. And no, he didn’t take his shoes and socks off in the bathroom; apparently he entered it that way.

“For a man who’s so concerned with what he puts in his body, he’s gonna need a tetanus shot!” Sara Haines joked, referring to the fact that RFK Jr. remains a vocal anti-vaxxer.

But, according to Alyssa Farah Griffin, this isn’t even Kennedy’s weirdest habit.

“A friend of mine was working out in a gym, and ran into RFK there. He works out in jeans,” she revealed. “That might be even weirder than walking barefoot into a public restroom. That’s a serial killer move right there.”

At that, Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, admitting that she herself has done that, and is unapologetic about it.

“Listen, sometimes you don’t have time to stop when everybody else is in their shorts and everything, and you go, you get some exercise in when you can!” she said, as her cohosts laughed.

