Senator John Fetterman has been spending his week trolling Republican colleagues on X, and “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin isn’t impressed. According to the ABC host, it’s very “Marjorie Taylor Greene-like behavior,” and all politicians need to stop indulging in it.

Following Chuck Schumer’s loosening of the Senate dress code, Republicans have been in a tizzy, with some Democrats agreeing that there should be some decorum in clothing on the Senate floor. Of course, Fetterman is not among them, joking on X that he would “save democracy” by wearing a suit to work, if Ukraine could get funding.

The day before, Fetterman trolled Lauren Boebert on X, after she was kicked out of a production of “Beetlejuice” for vaping, causing a disturbance, and being handsy with her date for the evening. “I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero,” he wrote, referring to Fox News.

“He spends his time on his official Senate Twitter account engaging in some, frankly, Marjorie Taylor Greene-like behavior,” Farah Griffin chided. “He’s referring to male genitalia, he’s calling Republican[s] derogatory names. And then his personal Twitter, all day, is just attacking people and trolling.”

She continued, “Congress has some things they should be doing. Why don’t we fund the government, why don’t we pass some common sense, you know, whether it’s gun reforms, let’s do things to boost the economy. Why are our senators acting like teenage girls?”

Host Ana Navarro largely agreed, particularly with “the erosion of decorum in the Senate.” But, she did offer one caveat and some grace for Fetterman specifically.

“I actually agree with you, but I will say this; he’s not initiating any of those exchanges,” Navarro said. “He’s clapping back at stuff that people are saying to him.”

Sunny Hostin agreed, chiming in that “Everybody loves a good clapback!”