If the U.S. House of Representatives stops trying to “shut our government down” and fully support Ukraine, Sen. John Fetterman said he would follow suit by putting on a coat and tie on the U.S. Senate floor next week.

Constantly criticized by the GOP for his typical attire of hoodies and shorts, Fetterman has been fighting back this week against his sartorial critics on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Wednesday he wrote: “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week.”

Over the weekend House conservative and moderates struck a deal that does not include money for Ukraine for for disaster relief, which many Republicans oppose.

As with his other his other X battles this week, the statement kicked off a cavalcade of criticism.

