Sen. John Fetterman is officially unfettered.

After taking shots at Republicans who dared to mock his sartorial choices on Monday, the Pennsylvania Democrat was back talking smack on Tuesday, posting to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, that Fox News’ interest in his wardrobe would look a lot different if he followed the lead of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Boebert was caught on security footage acting out during a touring production performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” while it stopped in Denver on Sept. 10. The representative was original slapped with allegations of laughing, singing, vaping and picture-taking, which led to her and her date to be escorted out of the show. But the footage has since shown them getting sexually handsy, as well, with Boebert at one point grabbing her date’s privates.

Retweeting a Fox News report of himself stating that “people are furious after the Senate dropped its dress code requirement — and they’re saying there is only one lawmaker to blame,” Fetterman devised a way that the conservative news channel would likely make him a “folk hero.”

“I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero,” he said.

The comment kicked off a celebration of sorts on X:

An active senator posted a tweet that includes the phrase “grabbing the hog” what a time to be alive — Lya (@LyaDiamondD) September 19, 2023

Such an eloquent statesman.🤮 — Margie Eusden (@MargeEusden) September 19, 2023

It’s not the first time Fetterman has gone viral this week. On Monday, he fired back at Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis for criticizing his attire.

“The US Senate just eliminated its dress code because you got this guy from Pennsylvania (Fetterman) who’s got a lot of problems,” DeSantis said on the campaign trial. “He wears, like, sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts…We need to be lifting up our standards in this country, not dumbing down.”

Fetterman wryly tweeted in response: “I dress like he campaigns.”