Karoline Leavitt Relative Calls Out White House Press Secretary After ICE Arrest: ‘How Would You Feel If Somebody Did This to You?’ | Video

Bruna-Caroline Ferreira, the mother of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew, had a message for the White House press secretary after being arrested and detained by ICE last month: “How would you feel if somebody did this to you?”

Ferreira addressed her detainment by ICE on CNN during Friday’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” where recalled being surrounded by government officials while en route to pick up her 11-year-old son — who she shares with ex-fiancé Michael Leavitt, the brother of the press secretary — from school.

“I was quickly rushed to the Revere police department for them to clarify my identity … So, I asked them, ‘How could you possibly know who I am and where I live without you having some kind of a warrant?’” she recalled. “I just started panicking, trying to see if I could get somebody, an emergency contact, anybody to answer me, to pick up Michael from school.”

Per Ferreira, she was never presented with any type of documents during the initial detainment. Ferreira’s attorney Todd Pomerleau , who joined her for the interview, called the entire arrest “strange.”

“Hardly any people knew where she lived, she was driving a vehicle not registered to her,” he noted. “It seemed like they knew exactly where she was going to be.”

Ferreira co-signed her attorney’s assessment of the situation by calling the arrest “premeditated” and “very organized,” despite the alleged lack of paperwork.

When asked if Ferreira was targeted for her ties to the press secretary, Pomerleau said, “It seems to be [the case.]”

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Ferreira remained in immigration custody for 26 days and was moved to multiple facilities before ending up the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center. Earlier this week, a judge ordered that she be released from custody.

In response to the Department of Homeland Security describing her as a “criminal illegal alien from Brazil,” she said she was “heartbroken” for her family and felt empathy for her son, who she said “must be terrified.”

She later issued a direct callout for the Press Secretary. “You’re a mother,” Ferreira said. “You are a mother now … How would you feel if you were in my shoes? How would you feel if somebody did this to you?”

Watch Ferreira’s full interview above.

