ICE Detains Relative of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Bruna Ferreira, the mother of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew, Michael Leavitt Junior, has been detained by ICE officials, according to multiple reports.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told NBC News on Tuesday that Ferreira was a “criminal illegal alien from Brazil,” who overstayed a tourist visa that expired back in June 1999. The spokesperson also told the outlet Ferreira was previously arrested on suspicion of battery and was being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center as she faces deportation — though, did not provide further specifics.

The White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Ferreira’s family has since launched a GoFundMe account in order to raise funds for her fight against deportation, “asking for financial help to cover the legal fees and expenses.” Ferreira’s family has raised over $15,000 at the time of writing.

“My sister, Bruna, was recently detained by immigration and is now fighting to stay in the country she has called home for nearly her entire life,” the family wrote. “Bruna was brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa. Since then, she has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement and has always strived to do the right thing.”

The family praised Ferreira as ‘hardworking” and “kind,” noting that her absence “has been especially painful for her 11-year-old son, Michael Leavitt Junior, who needs his mother and hopes every single day that she’ll be home in time for the holidays.”

Yet, multiple reports claim Ferreira has never lived with Michael Jr., with the latter living with his father in New Hampshire since his birth. Ferreira and Michael Leavitt reportedly ended their relationship about 10 years ago.

Ferreira’s detainment was first reported by WBUR, in which they claimed Leavitt’s relative was picked up by ICE agents in Revere, Mass. earlier this month. The outlet also noted that Leavitt declined to comment on the story, but that an administration official said, “Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter.”