 ‘Morning Joe’ Slams Pentagon’s Mark Kelly Probe as Example of ‘Trump Derangement Idiocy’ | Video

The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” slammed the Pentagon’s new investigation into Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, calling it a prime example of “Trump Derangement Coddling” and “Trump Derangement Idiocy” on the part of the White House.

Kelly drew the ire of President Trump last week for participating in a video alongside a number of elected Democrats, all of whom are former members of the military and intelligence communities, urging American service-members to remember their oath not to follow “illegal orders.” In response, the Pentagon has announced a probe into Kelly’s actions, a move that “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said has confounded even members of the Republican Party.

“I have even Republicans saying, ‘I can’t believe how dumb we are. We continue to fight over the president’s right to issue illegal orders and we’re putting military heroes from the Democratic Party constantly on television,’” Scarborough noted. “Thereby, branding the Democratic Party as a party of veterans, of CIA agents, of all the things that Republicans don’t want Americans to know about the Democratic Party.”

“The Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who served as well, earned two Bronze Stars, is going to the mat to attack General Kelly for his suggestion that members of the military should not execute illegal orders,” co-anchor Willie Geist added. “Is that the ground he wants to stand on?”

“No, it’s not, and it’s not the ground the Republicans want to stand on,” Scarborough responded. “They’re making fools of themselves pretending the American people are so stupid they don’t see the word ‘illegal’ in that video.” You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski applauded the Democrats who participated in the video for shining a light on the Trump administration’s rhetoric and “extreme” reactions to any kind of opposition. “I think this is a pretty smart move on the part of the Democrats,” Brzezinski said. “They’re putting this out there for people to see and the very extreme reaction by Trump and any of his supporters is only highlighting the problem that this country might be facing.”

Scarborough, for his part, could not get over the perceived “idiocy” of the Trump administration’s war against Kelly and other, elected veterans. “There has to be somebody in the White House to understand how stupid this is, because a lot of Republicans understand how stupid this is that Pete Hegseth is going up against a war hero and an astronaut for simply telling troops the most basic of things,” Scarborough mused.

“This is just bad politics. Where are the political people? Where are the pollsters?” the “Morning Joe” host asked. “This is Trump Derangement Coddling and Trump Derangement Capitulating, Trump Derangement Cowtowing, Trump Derangement Idiocy. It is Trump Derangement Political Malpractice, and the Republicans will pay and pay and pay.”