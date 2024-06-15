Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance of 2024 at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour parade. She was joined by all three of her children alongside Prince William three months after revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

Thousands of people turned out in horrible weather to see Middleton and the family as they celebrated the ceremonial birthday of King Charles. Despite currently receiving chemotherapy treatment, Middleton beamed throughout the day’s events and appeared healthy and fit.

Unlike years past, this year, Middleton and her children watched the parade together on a smaller balcony. Typically, senior members of the royal family congregate on a dais together to take in the day’s events.

King Charles, who announced his own diagnosis of cancer in February, and Queen Camilla led the parade in a glass carriage. In another change from previous years, Charles inspected his troops from inside the carriage, instead of on horseback on the street. The King was escorted by the Irish Guards, who were joined by their mascot, an Irish Wolfhound named Seamus.

Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward each rode on horseback throughout the parade. Prince Andrew did not join the family.

Trooping the Colour, 2024

The royal family came out onto a balcony together at the parade’s end to watch the RAF fly over Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter Lady Louise also appeared alongside Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Prince and Princess of Wales announced Middleton’s intention to join the family for Trooping the Colour on Friday on social media. “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she wrote.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” Middleton added. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

The statement concluded, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Middleton was the subject of weeks of scrutiny and investigation after she underwent surgery on Jan. 16. In March, she and the royal family were questioned after they released an edited photo in honor of Mother’s Day that the Associated Press later issued a kill order for. The Princess ultimately admitted to having edited the photo herself.