Kate Middleton is set to make her return to public appearances this weekend, she shared in a health update on X. The Princess of Wales said she’s “making good progress” with her chemotherapy and plans to attend King Charles’ Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” a statement from the official X account for the Prince and Princess of Wales read on Friday. The post was coupled with a photo of Middleton standing in front of a tree.

She continued: “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s (King Charles III) Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Middleton’s words come after the princess shared in March that she’d been diagnosed with cancer and underwent abdominal surgery in January of this year. After initially thinking the condition wasn’t cancerous, later testing found the disease. She’s yet to reveal the type of cancer, but detailed she’s undergoing chemotherapy.

In the beginning of her message, Middleton responded to the slew of support she’s received from fans and followers.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” the royal wrote. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me,” Middleton concluded.

While King Charles will actually turn 76 in November, the annual birthday celebration is a tradition that dates back to 1760 since King George III was born in June.