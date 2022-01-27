Kevin Holloway Named President of Landmark Theatres

Specialty cinema chain Landmark Theatres announced on Thursday that it has named Alamo Drafthouse exec Kevin Holloway as its new president.



Holloway has spent over 20 years in the movie theater industry. Prior to his time at Alamo, he served as VP of Film Marketing and Operations at the now-defunct Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, overseeing the chain’s national expansion and establishing key partnerships with studios, filmmakers, brands and media partners.

In addition, his years at Arclight included serving as Director of Film Programming, Regional Manager and a variety of other operational roles.

“Kevin Holloway brings dynamic leadership skills to Landmark which is essential in navigating through these challenging times for theatrical exhibition. We are thrilled to have him,” Landmark chairman/owner Charles S. Cohen said in a statement.

“I’m happy to be joining the team at Landmark, a staple in theatrical exhibition. I’m optimistic about the industry’s ongoing signs of recovery, so it’s an exciting time to take part in shaping the future direction of the brand,” Holloway said.



With the bankruptcy of Arclight Cinemas, Landmark has become a more critical player for the specialty film industry as it has continued the slow process of rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic. The chain runs locations in 27 markets, with its flagship location in West Los Angeles serving as a key site for industry screenings and initial releases of independent and international films.