Kirstie Alley and Susan Sarandon Almost Snagged Catherine O’Hara’s Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Role

It may be difficult to imagine anyone other than Catherine O’Hara as Kevin McAllister’s mom in “Home Alone,” but at one point both Kirstie Alley and Susan Sarandon were considered for the role. In a video shared on TikTok Saturday, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures revealed casting material original included plans for a whole slew of different actors.

“We have memos with all the shortlist of the actors who were finalists [for roles,” Louise Hilton explains. “For the older neighbor who saves the day, they were considering Jimmy Stewart. His agent was interested, and he was available, but they ended up going with Robert Blossom.”

The memos also note the team “can go with an older Harry and younger Marv as written, but Tim Curry and Dan Stern make an exciting pair.”

On top of that, the film’s team were “considering Joe Pesci,” who was “offer only” and not willing to audition for the part. Of course, as many who have seen the film recall, Pesci and Stern ended up being cast as the Wet Bandits (and Tim Curry appeared in the follow-up film, “Home Alone 2: Lost in the New York”).

Additional actors who were approached or auditioned for roles include Robert De Niro and comedian Jon Lovitz, both of whom Christopher Columbus considered for the part that ultimately went to Pesci, and John Mulaney, who auditioned for the of Kevin. Kelsey Grammer was reportedly approached for the role of Uncle Frank.