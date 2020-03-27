LA County Closes All Public Beaches, Trails and Piers Through April 19

Los Angeles County officials have closed all of the county’s public beaches, beach bike paths, trails and piers through April 19 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The County of Los Angeles and its Department of Public Health observed an unusually high volume of beach and trail users on March 21 and 22, which seriously impeded the beach and trail users’ practice of safe and necessary social distancing measures. This heavy amount of beach and trail use by numerous groups of people does not allow for safe social distancing, and therefore seriously impedes community efforts to stem the local transmission of COVID-19. Accordingly, this Order is necessary to both enforce social distancing measures and stem the spread of COVID-19 within the community,” the county’s public health order states.
Los Angeles is currently under a “safer at home” order, which has gone into effect alongside a statewide “stay at home” order from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Residents are allowed to leave their homes for essential activities, such as getting groceries or picking up medication from the pharmacy, and may go exercise outside in their neighborhoods so long as they stay 6 ft. away from others.
Earlier this week, L.A. County also closed all sports and recreation facilities at the city’s public parks, as well as popular outdoor hiking and walking destinations like Runyon Canyon and the trails at Griffith Park.
“These are difficult decisions, but I agree they are vitally needed steps to protect the health and safety of our communities, and save lives,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said of the new closures on Twitter.
Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown, who oversees a city perhaps best known for its beach and pier, said that residents could still exercise and get fresh air in Santa Monica’s neighborhood parks, which are still open, so long as they remained 6 ft. away from others.
“Santa Monicans cherish our walks on our beach, but we are complying with County Health recommendations to protect all of us and our families from preventable exposure to illness,” McKeown said in a statement. “The beach is a regional resource, and we’re all part of the regional effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.”
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.

Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."

Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.

Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."

Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."

Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded.

Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.

Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL

Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.

Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.

Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
"Les Miserables" actor Aaron Tveit announced he tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild," he wrote.
Getty
Sen. Rand Paul became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus Sunday.
Getty
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison, according to a report from the Niagara Gazette.
Getty
"Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed she was sick with the virus last week.
HBO
Daytime Emmy Award winner Greg Rikaart ("The Young and the Restless") announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he wrote, referring to his husband and son.
Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus but remains in "good health," his office announced on Wednesday.
Getty
Jackson Browne, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, also announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is recuperating in his Los Angeles home.
Getty
In a memo to staff Thursday, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus and "improving every day."
Getty
Chef Floyd Cardoz died of coronavirus complications on March 25. He won the third season of "Top Chef Masters" and appeared in numerous other cooking programs. He was 59.
Getty
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "You," died of coronavirus complications on March 26. He was 69.
Getty
ESPN NBA analyst and reporter Doris Burke revealed Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus, and that it took eight days for her to get her results. Fortunately, she has been symptom-free.
Getty
Chuck Billy, frontman for the thrash-metal band Testament, told Rolling Stone, "I had an achy body, headaches, coughing, tight chest, I lost my sense of smell and taste — the whole thing." A few days later, he and his wife Tiffany learned they had the coronavirus.
Getty
