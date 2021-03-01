Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Details ‘Very Close Call With Death’ Following Attack

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot last week in Los Angeles while walking the star’s French bulldogs, has spoken out for the first time about the horrific attack.

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story. I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense,” Fischer wrote on Instagram on Monday, reflecting on how “life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn” since the attack.

“I felt your healing support! Thank you,” he added. “I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice.”

The 39-year-old’s two Instagram posts were accompanied with photos of him recovering in the hospital. In the second post, Fischer thanked his family and hospital staff for their support, as well as Lady Gaga herself.

“Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it!” Fischer wrote to Gaga. “You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

He added, “A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji and Gustav.”

Fischer was shot on Feb. 25 while walking three of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs while the star was in Italy filming a movie. Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken in the incident, but have since been found unharmed and returned to Gaga. Fischer was listed in critical condition following the attack but is expected to make a full recovery, according to his family.

See Fischer’s Instagram posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valley of the Dogs (@valleyofthedogs)