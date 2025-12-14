Lady Gaga Stops Sydney Show After Dancer Falls From Stage Mid-Performance

Lady Gaga stopped her show in Sydney on Saturday after a dancer slipped and fell off the stage mid-performance. Social media footage shows Gaga checking on Michael Dameski after he tumbled off the rain-soaked stage.

“Just one second,” she told the crowd. “We just had an accident on the stage. Everything’s ok. Just, everyone wait a second, please.”

The show stopped for a second time during Garden of Eden after a dancer fell off stage and was injured because of the persistent rain. “If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers,” Lady Gaga said. pic.twitter.com/fKltrlRQJh — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) December 13, 2025

Gaga also noted, “If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers.”

Dameski later wrote via his Instagram Stories that he was able to return to the stage and close out the final show of the tour. Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour began in Las Vegas and has spanned North America, Europe, and Asia.

In September the singer was forced to cancel one of her three Miami performances while citing her “extremely strained” voice. “Even though this was a hard and agonizing decision, I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice,” she explained on social media.