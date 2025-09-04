Lady Gaga Cancels Miami Concert Minutes Before Showtime, Citing ‘Extremely Strained’ Voice

Lady Gaga canceled her Mayhem Ball outing in Miami Wednesday night minutes before showtime, citing in an Instagram post an “extremely strained” voice and medical advice.

“Even though this was a hard and agonizing decision, I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice,” the singer and “Wednesday” actress wrote in her social media story. She went on to offer her sincere apologies and stated she “tried so hard to avoid this.”

Fans at the live event were informed of the cancellation just around 8 p.m. ET — the officially listed time for the “Lady Gaga: The Mayhem Ball” on Ticketmaster.

Credit: Instagram/@ladygaga

Read Gaga’s Instagram Story post, edited for style and clarity, in full below:

“Hi everyone, I am really so, so sorry, but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami. During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained, and both my doctor and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses.

“I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you, but I don’t want to risk longterm or permanent damage on my vocal cords. There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours, and as you know I sing live every night — and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision, I would be more afraid of the longterm implications on my voice.

“I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, inconvenience. I’m so, so sorry. I tried so hard to avoid this. I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show.

“I love my fans so much. Respect you and hope you can accept my sincere, regretful apology. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Grammy-winning performer made her Tim Burton screen debut twice over with the premiere of “Wednesday” Season 2 on Netflix and the music video for “The Dead Dance,” directed by the “Edward Scissorhands” auteur.

The Mayhem Ball kicked off on July 16 in Las Vegas. Wednesday was scheduled to be her third night at Miami’s Kaseya Center following sold-out engagements on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.