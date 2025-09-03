Watch: Tim Burton Directs Lady Gaga’s ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Music Video for ‘The Dead Dance’

Lady Gaga’s new song “The Dead Dance” officially released on Wednesday morning — a fitting day, considering the track comes as part of the singer’s role on Season 2 of Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday.” Perhaps even more fitting is the fact that Tim Burton directed the video.

Lady Gaga first announced the new song at a fan event for the show last week, when she surprised guests by showing up in person alongside “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega and her cast. In part two of the second season, Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious but legendary teacher at Nevermore (we won’t spoil anything here, but if you want to know the details of her appearance in the show, we’ve got them).

You can watch the full video for “The Dead Dance” below.

Filmed in black and white (though there are a few spurts of color here and there as the song progresses), the video is about exactly as creepy as you would expect a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Tim Burton to be. It even opens with several haunting dolls and the singer emerging from a wall alongside them, as if she were a doll coming to life.

Lady Gaga’s ties to “Wednesday” go back months at this point. It began with her song becoming a stand-in on TikTok for “Goo Goo Muck,” the song that Jenna Ortega actually danced along to in season one of the show. But, viewers saw the choreography perfectly matched to “Bloody Mary” and began mashing the two together.

The trend went viral and eventually earned Gaga a spot on the show. “The Dead Dance” shows up in Season 2, Episode 7 of “Wednesday,” but it’s not actually Wednesday dancing this time. It comes instead for a dance sequence with Enid (Emma Myers) and Agnes (Evie Templeton).

“Wednesday” is now streaming on Netflix.