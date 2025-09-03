Here’s Exactly When Lady Gaga Is in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Note: Be aware there are spoilers for “Wednesday” Season 2 below

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga has made her “Wednesday” debut. The pop icon-turned-Oscar-nominated actress lends both talents to Netflix’s pop-goth megahit in Season 2, joining the cast as mystery character Rosaline Rotwood while debuting her new song “Dead Dance” as a part of the second season.

Whether you’re a “Wednesday” fan who wants to know when to expect her or a Gaga diehard who’s just here for her scenes, here’s a handy guide to exactly when you can see Lady Gaga in “Wednesday” Season 2.

How much is Lady Gaga in Season 2?

Not much at all. Just a couple of quick scenes, she plays the late, powerful former Nevermore Academy teacher Rosaline Rotwood, whose spirit binds Wednesday and Enid in a dangerous spell during Wednesday’s quest to get her power back.

The logline for her episode reads: “An encounter with a spirit from Nevermore’s past gives Wednesday and Enid a new perspective on one another — and puts one of their classmates in danger.”

Gaga’s Rosaline Rootwood is that spirit from Nevermore’s past.

Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga promote “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix)

When is Lady Gaga in “Wednesday”?

You will find her scenes in Season 2, Episode 6, “Woe Thyself.” First, Gaga turns up for about 90 seconds, right about 17 minutes into the episode. Her second, even shorter appearance is right around the 34-minute mark.

Wait, that’s it?

Yeah, sorry to say, it’s an extremely brief, less than two-minute appearance. That said, it also establishes Rosaline Rotwood as a powerful presence, whose spirit resides on the Nevermore campus, so there’s plenty of room to potentially expand down the line.

Tim Burton and Lady Gaga for “Wednesday” Season 2 (Sophy Holland/Netflix)

What about “Dead Dance”?

Lady Gaga’s new song “Dead Dance” debuted alongside “Wednesday” Season 2 Part 2 at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 3 — but when does it appear in the Netflix series?

You can hear “Dead Dance” during an extended dance sequence between Enid (Emma Myers) and Agnes (Evie Templeton) at the big gala Season 2 has been building toward.

To skip straight to when “Dead Dance” plays, tune in to Episode 7, “Woe Me the Money,” beginning just before the 40-minute mark.

You can watch the “Dead Dance” music video when it drops at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.