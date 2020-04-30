‘Last Man Standing’ Finale Sneak Peek: Mike Tells Eve the ‘Big’ Plans for Her Weekend Home (Exclusive Video)

Hint: It’s “better” than bear hunting

| April 30, 2020 @ 8:00 AM

Kaitlyn Dever’s Eve finally returns home from the Air Force Academy for the Season 8 finale of “Last Man Standing” on Thursday, and Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) have “big” plans for the special weekend with their youngest child.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the episode, which is the pandemic-forced conclusion to the season that had to shutdown production just before shooting its intended finale, Eve receives a warm welcome from Mike after being brought back to the Baxter household by Vanessa. When Vanessa leaves the room to put away Eve’s bag, Eve asks her father what’s on the docket for the next couple days, since she assumed bear hunting from her mother teasing something “big.”

“Better than bear hunting,” Mike tells Eve. “Get ready for this: Sunday Breakfast Club.”

“Uh, is that a show on NPR?” Eve asks her father, very confused.

“NPR? In this house? You have been gone a while,” Mike says, floored by his daughter’s suggestion.

Mike explains the Sunday Breakfast Club is apparently something special Vanessa used to do with Eve and her other daughters when they were younger and Mike.

Watch the clip above to see Eve’s reaction.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s finale, titled “How You Like Them Pancakes?,” courtesy of Fox:

Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit and Vanessa tries to recreate a childhood tradition for the girls… without Mike. Meanwhile, Jen asks Ed and Chuck for help in finding out who is stealing her work lunches and Kristin’s big day finally arrives.

“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

View In Gallery

