Several CBS Studios and Paramount TV employees will be hit by layoffs at CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios, which will be merged with Paramount+’s scripted team, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

Back in October, President & CEO, CBS and CCO, News & Sports, Paramount+took ownership of the studios. This comes after Global CEO Bob Bakish alluded to the Paramount TV Studios working in conjunction with CBS Studios.

More to come…