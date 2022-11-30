‘Tulsa King’ Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Paramount+

“Tulsa King” has scored an early second season renewal at Paramount+ after delivering the largest new series premiere on cable television with Paramount Network’s preview of the Sylvester Stallone-starring dramedy.

Per the network, the Western fare mob series scored 3.7 million viewers with its linear preview, besting other new series of the year like HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and FX’s “The Old Man.” Additionally, Paramount+ said the show’s premiere drove the streaming platform to its biggest sign-up day in history.

“Tulsa King” made its debut on Nov. 13 on Paramount+ with two episodes. It received a special two-episode linear airing a week later on Nov. 20, following a new episode of “Yellowstone.”

“‘Tulsa King’ scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel ‘House of the Dragon,’ with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “’Tulsa King’ together with ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘1883’ and the upcoming ‘1923,’ undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming, added, “With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in ‘Tulsa King.’ The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible ‘Yellowstone’ audience.”

“Tulsa King” is executive produced by Sheridan, showrunner Terence Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also an executive producer.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The show follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is recently released from prison after a 25-year stint. Instead of being warmly welcomed back into the family, he is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. and realizes that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind. Dwight is forced to slowly build a crew from the ground up and soon, a cast of unlikely characters helps him establish a new criminal enterprise in an unfamiliar place.

“We could not be more excited about the success of ‘Tulsa King,’” Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said. It’s a fun, fresh show that audiences are truly embracing in no small part because of its star, Sylvester Stallone. We are thankful to Chris McCarthy and MTV Entertainment Studios for their continued support and we are looking forward to getting back on set for season two.”