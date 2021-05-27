Paramount TV Chief Nicole Clemens Set to Take on Key Content Role at Paramount+

Paramount TV Studios president Nicole Clemens is set to assume a bigger role at Paramount+. Clemens is in discussions to take over some of the duties left by outgoing head of programming Julie McNamara, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Clemens, whose new role is not yet official, would not have the exact same role and title as McNamara. For starters, she would keep her title as head of Paramount TV Studios and would not take over all of McNamara’s duties. McNamara exited as Paramount+’s head of programming earlier on Thursday.

Reps for ViacomCBS declined to comment.

Tom Ryan, ViacomCBS’ president and CEO of streaming, hinted in his Thursday note regarding McNamara that the leadership structure for the content team would look a little different going forward. “I’ll have more to share in the coming weeks on our content structure and look forward to sharing further details about how we will continue to bring the best content from across ViacomCBS to Paramount+,” Ryan said.

Clemens was named president of Paramount Television in 2018, following the sudden ousting of Amy Powell in July of that year. Before Paramount, Clemens was with Anonymous Content, where she set up TV series with Apple, Netflix, Showtime, Hulu, YouTube, CBS All Access, USA, Charter and History Channel. On the big screen, Clemens has worked on the Universal Pictures films “From the Corner of the Oval,” “Final Girls” and “Burn.”

With Paramount, Clemens has overseen series including “13 Reasons Why,” “Defending Jacob,” “Home Before Dark” and “Looking for Alaska.”

Variety was first to report on Clemens.