LeBron James’ Springhill to Develop Podcasts for Audible

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Springhill Company announced a development deal with Audible on Thursday to create several podcast projects focused on “culturally influential” content.

The first project on the slate is a political podcast hosted by Tiffany D. Cross and “60 Minutes” correspondent Wesley Lowery called “More Than a Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote.” The show will support voter rights organization More Than a Vote, which works to fight voter suppression and the spread of election misinformation, particularly in communities of color. More Than a Vote is led by a group of Black artists and athletes, including James.

The “More Than a Vote” podcast will premiere as part of Audible’s Premium Plus catalog on Oct. 27. Audible said “two additional audio projects” are in the works from Springhill, but wouldn’t disclose further information.

Also Read: Emily Powers Promoted to Head of BritBox North America

James is among the guests on the “More than a Vote” podcast along with Grammy-winning artist Leon Bridges, Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, Freedom singer Rutha Mae Harris and actress Amanda Seales.

Audible’s Premium Plus subscription service is $15 monthly and the only difference between it and the standard Audible Plus membership (which costs $8 monthly) is that users with Premium Plus get a free credit to download and keep an episode each month.

“Influential creators like LeBron, Maverick and the SpringHill team keep us motivated to continue creating storytelling experiences that spark critical conversations and cultivate change,” Audible vice president of U.S. content Rachel Ghiazza said in a statement. “Joining forces with this fearless group, we strive to empower our millions of listeners and provide resources to elevate their voices, and what better way to start than with an inspiring special to reinforce the mission of LeBron’s More Than A Vote initiative.”