Legendary Entertainment Taps Jason Clodfelter to Lead TV Division

Sony Pictures Entertainment executive Jason Clodfelter is leaving the company to join Legendary Entertainment as president of its television division.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Legendary team, where he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our television business with compelling content that resonates with our audiences worldwide,” Legendary CEO Josh Grode said in a statement. “His creative instincts, understanding of IP and ability to work with the creative community are key strengths that he brings to our television department and complements Carmi Zlotnik and our other senior executives.”

In his new role, Clodfelter will develop new scripted and limited series across all platforms. He will work closely with Legendary Pictures’ vice chairman of worldwide production Mary Parent.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Legendary Entertainment, at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory,” Clodfelter said in a statement. “Legendary has proven to be a nimble studio that utilizes their IP in a fresh and innovative way, while also embracing their opportunity for growth. I look forward to working with Josh Grode, Mary Parent, Carmi Zlotnik, and the entire Legendary family.”

Clodfelter served at SPE for over 17 years, most recently as Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president, where he oversaw the U.S. drama and comedy development, U.S. scripted & current programming, global programming & development, talent & casting, TriStar television, marketing and research divisions.

Under his purview, the studio produced scripted series including “The Night Agent,” “The Boys” franchise, “Cobra Kai,” “Platonic,” “Twisted Metal,” “A League of Their Own,” “Wheel of Time,” “Outlander,” “The Afterparty,” “Black Monday,” “Atypical,” “Them,” “The Blacklist,” “For All Mankind,” “The Good Doctor,” “SWAT,” “Accused,” “The Goldbergs,” “Lucky Hank,” “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” and “Better Call Saul.” Upcoming series include “Dark Matter,” “Goosebumps” and “Sausage Party.”

Prior to that, Clodfelter was executive vice president of U.S. drama development and programming, where he was involved in the development and production of titles such as “Breaking Bad,” “Damages,” “Justified” and “Masters of Sex.”

“My time at Sony has been some of the most rewarding and memorable years of my life. I am grateful for the incredibly talented writers, producers, actors, and directors that I have had the privilege to partner with and the television series that we have worked on,” Clodfelter said in a memo to staff. “I’ve been fortunate to have had passionate mentors and advocates from the top down — that is a blessing that will forever impact my life. This team has often felt more like family than coworkers. Your tenacious, scrappy, entrepreneurial, and familial spirit will always hold a special place in my heart. The leadership team at Sony is best in class, and I am thankful for Tony Vinciquerra, Ravi Ahuja, and Katherine Pope’s support in embracing this next chapter.”

In a separate memo to staff, Sony Pictures Television president Katherine Pope said that Clodfelter’s last day will be Aug. 11 and that his responsibilities would be shared by her and other members of the leadership team.

“Jason’s move marks a change for our senior leadership team, but we fully support his decision and wish him success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career,” she said. “Our colleagues in the motion picture group have a great partnership with Legendary to market and distribute their films, and we are glad that Jason will remain connected to SPE through this relationship, as well as through his connection to all of us.”