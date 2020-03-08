Lil Baby Concert Shut Down as Gunfire Erupts, 1 Person Shot

A Lil Baby concert in Birmingham, Alabama, was ended and the arena evacuated when shots were fired, injuring one Saturday night.

The unnamed victim was taken to the nearby UAB Hospital where their injuries are life-threatening, Sgt. Rod Mauldin told AL.com.

The Atlanta rapper known as Lil Baby — whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones — was performing at the Bill Harris Arena when, concertgoers said, two me rushed the stage, an altercation broke out and a gunshot was heard.

The incident was videoed and can be seen here. Screams can be heard and fans ran for the exits, while others dropped to the floor.

According to the website owned by Alabama Media Group, Birmingham police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m., stopped the concert and cleared the venue. No arrest has been made at the moment.

Reps for Lil Baby didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Story developing…