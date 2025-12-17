Michael Johnston to Receive Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Vanguard Award

Michael Johnston will receive the Vanguard Award at the 13th annual Make-Up Artists & Hairstylist Guild Awards, which will take place Feb. 14 in Los Angeles.

Johnston is a veteran makeup artist who has specialized in children’s television, working on series including “All That,” “The Amanda Show,” “Zoey 101” and “Drake & Josh” as well as the Kids Choice Awards for six years. He has worked with Ariana Grande, Kenan Thompson, Miranda Cosgrove and Drake Bell, among others, and been nominated for four Primetime Emmys, for “iCarly,” “Victorious” and “American Horror Stories” (in 2022 and 2023).

Currently, he is Chairman of the Rules and Regulations Committee for the MUAHS Awards.

The Vanguard Award “is presented to an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to the makeup and hair styling industry and has left a lasting impact on the craft,” the organization said via press release. The MUAHS recognize achievement in motion pictures, television, music videos, theater and theme parks.

“I’m thrilled to share that Michael will receive the prestigious Vanguard Award — a recognition he truly deserves,” President, MUAHS, IATSE Local 706, Julie Socash, said via statement. “He exemplifies what it means to be a trailblazer, championing talented artists who bring children’s programming to life. Beyond his own remarkable work as a makeup artist, Michael was the driving force behind establishing our MUAHS Children’s category. His unwavering dedication to Local 706 and the MUAHS Awards has elevated the show to new heights, attracting submissions from around the world and spotlighting artistry that might otherwise go unseen.”

As previously announced, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning makeup artist Greg Nelson (“Dad”; “The Tracey Ullman Show,” “Star Trek: Voyager”) and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Judy Alexander Cory (“Schindler’s List,” “Forrest Gump”) will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.