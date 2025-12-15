‘The Princess Bride’ Icon Mandy Patinkin Mourns Rob Reiner’s Killing as an ‘Unthinkable Tragedy’

Mandy Patinkin lamented the loss of Rob and Michele Reiner as an “unthinkable tragedy” on Monday.

Patinkin – who iconically starred in Reiner’s 1987 classic “The Princess Bride” – mourned his director and friend, expressing that the news from over the weekend was “loss after loss after loss.”

“How do we process this unthinkable tragedy? Loss after loss after loss,” Patinkin said. “What is happening to our world? What is happening to our human race?”

He added: “I can’t breathe, but I’m breathing. I’m howling at the gods every moment, then I talk to a friend or myself and quiet down and I realize the gods are not to blame, the tsunami of tragedy is the responsibility of human beings.”

Patinkin played Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride.” In his same statement, the actor recalled a day on set of the beloved film where Reiner had him shooting the same scene again and again to capture the right emotion.

“When we were filming the scene in the “Princess Bride,” where Inigo kills the six-fingered man and says: ‘I want my father back you son of a bitch’ take after take after take, Rob kept asking me to do less do less, do less,” Patinkin said. “In my sleepless night, I realized he wanted less anger from me to allow my broken heart to be felt.”

He finished: “Now I’m hearing his voice tell us all to do more, do more, do more to repair the human soul, to repair our hearts, to repair our country, to repair our world, to never give up, to keep fighting, to keep living for every soul taken from this earth, that no longer has the life and breath to raise their voices for a better world, we must raise our voices for them.”

Patinkin is not the only star of “The Princess Bride” to mourn the director. Cary Elwes – who played Westley, or the Dread Pirate Roberts in the film – kept his tribute simple. He posted a picture of his and Reiner’s chairs from the set of the movie on his Instagram with “No words” as the caption.

The 78-year-old director was found dead in his Brentwood home on Sunday, along with his wife Michele, after LAPD officers assigned to West L.A. Division responded to a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday. Once inside the residence, officers discovered the bodies.

An individual close to the family told TheWrap that the Reiners were found with knife wounds, while People and TMZ reported early Monday that their throats were slashed. The Reiners’ son Nick was arrested Sunday and charged early Monday with the murder of his parents.

Nick Reiner is currently in custody without bail. The case will next be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday.