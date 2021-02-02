Marilyn Manson has been dropped by CAA and is no longer a client with the agency, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The rock star was dropped following the abuse accusations leveled against him by his ex-fiancee, “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood, and multiple other women. He has also been dropped by his label Loma Vista Recordings and from appearances on several shows.

In a statement on Monday, Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, denied the accusations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Wood, who was engaged to Manson from 2010 to 2011, publicly accused Manson of “grooming” her as a teenager and “horrifically” abusing her during their relationship. Wood, who is now 33, met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Following her post, four other women also came forward to detail accusations against Manson.

Since the accusations on Monday, Manson was also dropped from the Shudder anthology series “Creepshow” and from an upcoming episode of Starz’s “American Gods.”