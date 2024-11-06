‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson Mocked for Losing North Carolina Governor Race: He ‘Did Nazi This Coming’

North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson was handily defeated by Democrat Josh Stein on Tuesday, bringing an end to a chaotic campaign ultimately defined by Robinson’s many scandals.

Stein’s win doesn’t come as a surprise, given that among other things Robinson, currently the lieutenant governor, had among other things his history of calling himself a “Black Nazi” on a pornography website’s message board exposed by CNN.

And that stuff — along with related scandals — came up a lot in the social media commentary.

While Robinson’s statewide political career appears to be over (for now, anyway), he’ll still likely be in the news for some time to come, as he’s currently suing CNN for $50 million over their coverage of his scandals.

Robinson claims the harm to his political career dealt by CNN’s reporting was deliberate and “appears to be a coordinated attack aimed at derailing” his campaign.

As CNN reported, in the aforementioned porn website message boards, Robinson stated his full name and a frequently used email address. He also admitted to spying on girl as they showered when he was 14, and referred to himself as a “Black Nazi.”

The report sparked a mass exodus of Robinson’s senior staff, including his chief of staff and general counsel, policy director and others.

The scandal isn’t Robinson’s first. In July 2023 he told attendees at an event thrown by the far-right activist group Moms for Liberty, “Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler…It is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.”

