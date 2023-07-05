Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comments that “it’s time” to start quoting dictators and mass murderers Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong have drawn almost universal condemnation.

Robinson, who is the first African-American to hold the office of lieutenant governor in the state and who last month endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, made the eyebrow-raising claim at a Moms for Liberty event in Philadelphia. The far-right group got the openly pro-dictator ball rolling by quoting Hitler in a June newsletter: “He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future.”

“Whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler,” Robinson began in a clip of his speech shared to Twitter by Heartland Signal, “…It is time for us to get back and start reading some of those quotes.” He also mentioned other despots such as Cambodia’s Pol Pot and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

At Moms for Liberty's Philadelphia event, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) says dictators like Hitler, Stalin and Mao are being taken out of context and promotes reading their writings.



Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, told The Associated Press that this quote has frequently been used by conservative Christian groups to combat what they see as “liberal or left-wing attempts to indoctrinate children” with more progressive views. “They use it as a way to get people’s attention,” Pitcavage added. “Regardless, you should never use Adolf Hitler quotes to get your point across.”

Moms for Liberty did issue an apology for including the Hitler quote. Chapter chair Paige Miller wrote, “We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and express our deepest apology.”

The “parental rights,” anti-trans Moms for Liberty was recently signalled out for their “extremist” views by civil rights watchdog Southern Poverty Law Center.