A judge has denied the Trump family’s request to block Mary Trump, the president’s niece, from publishing her upcoming tell-all book and has lifted the temporary restraining order on her, paving the way for Mary Trump to speak openly about her book and family.

“Notwithstanding that the Book has been published and distributed in great quantities, to enjoin MARY L. TRUMP at this juncture would be incorrect and serve no purpose. It would be moot,” Justice Hal Greenwald wrote on Monday, denying Robert Trump’s request that Mary Trump be barred from disclosing “any descriptions or accounts of [her] relationship with Robert S. Trump, Donald Trump, or Maryanne Trump Barry.”

Last month, Greenwald granted Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster, her publisher, that essentially blocked the publication of her book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” and prevented her from speaking publicly about it. Then earlier this month, an appellate court judge lifted the temporary restraining order Simon & Schuster, which allowed the publisher to disseminate the book. It kept the gag order on Mary Trump until she appeared in court this week.

Now, with the judge’s Monday order, Mary Trump can promote her book, which is set to be published on Tuesday, and speak about her family.

“The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern,” Theodore Boutrous Jr., an attorney for Mary Trump, told TheWrap in a statement. “The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy. Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves.”

A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster told TheWrap that the publishing house is “delighted” with the court’s decision.

“The unfettered right to publish is a sacred American freedom and a founding principle of our republic, and we applaud the Court for affirming well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions,” the spokesperson said.

An attorney for Robert Trump did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.