Cop Drama From Eileen Myers and Liz Garbus in the Works at Max

Max has picked up a new scripted law enforcement drama from Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture with ITV Studios known for “One Piece” and “Snowpiercer.”

The untitled project, which is being developed through a first look deal with Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan’s Story Syndicate and is loosely inspired by the life story of Geraldine Hart, follows a legendary FBI agent who returns to her hometown on Long Island to clean up mob corruption and quickly finds that the rot is even deeper and darker than she thought. Before long, she finds herself facing down nefarious entities from all sides.

In addition to Hart, Garbus and Cogan, the series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner, Story Syndicate’s Nellie Reed, Eileen Myers, Anne Beagan and Anne Beagan Productions’ Stacey Sherman. Myers serves as writer on the project, while Garbus directs.

Hart most recently served as Suffolk County Police Commissioner where she applied new scientific technology to advance cold cases and developed and implemented sweeping reforms.

Her 22 years with the FBI included oversight of the Long Island office, which included investigations of organized crime, public corruption, terrorism and counterintelligence. She also headed the Long Island Gang Task Force, a multi-agency effort to address and dismantle violent gang activity.

She is currently Hofstra University’s associate vice president of public safety and community engagement.

In addition to Story Syndicate, Tomorrow Studios has first look deals with Julia Garner’s Alma Margo, Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, Craig Gillespie and Midnight Radio, as well as projects in development with Stephanie Laing, Melanie Marnich and Scott Free Productions.

Other previous credits include Apple TV+’s “Physical,” Max’s “10 Year Old Tom,” Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop,” Showtime’s “Let the Right One In,” Fox’s “Last Man Standing,” TNT’s “Good Behavior” and NBC’s “Aquarius.”

Meanwhile, Story Syndicate’s recently released projects include Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” and “Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga,” medical true-crime feature “Take Care of Maya,” multi-film series “Unknown” and features “I Am Vanessa Guillen” and “Britney vs. Spears,” HBO’s “Last Call,” “The Nuclear Family,” and “The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring,” Hulu’s “Stolen Youth: The Cult at Sarah Lawrence,” Dwayne Wade’s “The Barber of Little Rock” and FX and Hulu’s “Underground.”

Upcoming projects include the Apple double feature “Number One on the Call Sheet,” chronicling the stories of Black actors and actresses in Hollywood with producers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Angela Bassett and Halle Berry, and Hulu’s “Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara,” directed by Erin Lee Carr.