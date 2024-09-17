Oprah Winfrey Sets Elvis Presley Family CBS Interview Special With Granddaughter Riley Keough

Oprah Winfrey has officially set her next sitdown interview special — this time, discussing the kingdom of Elvis Presley with his granddaughter, Riley Keough.

“An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley” will air Oct. 8 on CBS and is being billed as “an intimate conversation about her life, her mother Lisa Marie’s life and her famous family.”

“In the special, Oprah Winfrey travels to the historic Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tenn., to sit down with Riley, Elvis’s first-born grandchild, in her first in-depth interview since her mother died unexpectedly in 2023,” per Paramount’s Tuesday press release. “Before her death, Lisa Marie recorded hours of stories from her remarkable, one-of-a-kind life for a memoir, ‘From Here to the Great Unknown,’ which Riley finished co-writing.”

“I felt my father could change the weather. He was a god to me. A chosen human being,” the “Under the Bridge” actress tells Winfrey of her dad Danny in the special. Notably, Keough’s grandmother Priscilla Presley is not mentioned in the announcement.

The special was produced by Harpo Productions with executive producers Winfrey and Tara Montgomery, and Brian Piotrowicz as co-EP.

“An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley” airs Oct. 8 on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. The book “From Here to the Great Unknown” drops the same day.