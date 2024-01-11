Riley Keough and Random House to Publish Lisa Marie Presley Memoir

Riley Keough and Random House announced on Thursday that they will be publishing the autobiography of the late Lisa Marie Presley on Oct. 15.

Presley died unexpectedly of a small bowel obstruction on Jan 12, 2023, at the age of 54.

According to the official site for the book, Presley was working on “a raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir for years” and “recording countless hours of breathtakingly vulnerable tape.”

Her daughter Keough, the star of “Daisy Jones & the Six,” transcribed the recordings for the upcoming book, which is still untitled.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her,” Keough wrote on Instagram. Keough will read the audiobook version, which will include “never-before-heard recollections from Lisa Marie herself.”

Random House wrote in its social media announcement: “We are honored to publish Lisa Marie Presley’s riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir, lovingly put on the page by her daughter Riley Keough. Coming October 15th.”

Graceland also shared the news to X. The book is described as a story that will “give us a unique glimpse into one of America’s beloved families and the special bond between mother and daughter.”

Presley gave her blessing to Austin Butler for his portrayal of her late father in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 movie “Elvis,” and she, Priscilla and Keough helped promote it during awards season last year. Presley had just attended the 2023 Golden Globes in support of the film before she died.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. When he died in 1977, she became a joint heir to the estate at 9 years old. She was laid to rest at Graceland, the family home in Memphis, Tennessee, where her father, grandparents and son Benjamin are also buried.

Keough, who has received numerous nominations for her role in “Daisy Jones & the Six,” is now the sole trustee of Graceland.