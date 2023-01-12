The music industry and Hollywood mourned Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, hours after she died following a heart attack on Thursday.

Lisa’s mother Priscilla confirmed her daughter’s death in a statement to People.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” Priscilla wrote. “Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

“Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children,” singer P!nk wrote on Instagram. “My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. 💔”

“So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley,” wrote actress Octavia Spencer. “My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.”

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count,” wrote Billy Corgan, frontman of “Smashing Pumpkins,” Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP.”

“I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms,” wrote singer LeAnn Rimes. “My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years.”

“Oh no. This is such horrible news,” songwriter Diane Warren wrote. “The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s children right now. May it give you stregnth.

“So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture,” wrote American-Canadian actress Jennifer Tilly. “The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.”

American singer and musician Bret Michaels expressed his condolences as well.

Read more reactions below:

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — has died at 54. She just attended the Golden Globes and recently wrote a heartbreaking essay about her grief following her son Benjamin Keough’s death by suicide in 2020.

Rest in peace, Lisa Marie. pic.twitter.com/55u5uFY4Ib — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 13, 2023

Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/bRxg8tP6Rk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 13, 2023

Just terrible to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child. My deepest condolences to her family. This is awful news and I am so sorry for Priscilla’s loss. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2023