‘Baby Reindeer’ Creator Richard Gadd Inks Scripted Series First-Look Deal With Netflix

Fresh off six Emmy wins for Netflix’s “Baby Reinder,” the limited series’ creator, executive producer, writer and star Richard Gadd is expanding his relationship with the streamer with a multi-year scripted series first-look deal.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be continuing my creative journey with Netflix. They took a chance on me when I wasn’t proven in the television space for that I will always be grateful,” Gadd said in a statement. “I look forward to the years ahead with Netflix ideas with Ted, Bela, Anne, Peter and all the amazing staff who work at the company.”

News of the expanded partnership was revealed by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos during The Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention.

Based on the award-winning and hit Edinburgh Fringe one-man play, “Baby Reindeer” follows struggling comedian Donny Dunn’s (Gadd) warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deeply buried trauma. In addition to Gadd, the drama stars Jessica Gunning as Martha, Nava Mau as Teri and Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien.

Follow its global release, the show spent eight weeks in the Global Top 10 TV (English) and teached Top 10 TV in 92 countires, At 91 days on the streamer, “Baby Reindeer” had 88.4 million views.

The series’ six Emmy wins include Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The show also won the Breakthrough Limited Series Award at the Inaugural Gotham TV Awards this year.

In addition to Gadd, the series is executive produced by Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald, Matt Jarvis, Wim De Greef. Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch serve as directors, while Matthew Mulot serves as producer and Clerkenwell Films serves as the production company.

In addition to the first look deal, Gadd will be writing and creating HBO

and BBC One’s original six-part series, “Lions,” which is produced by Mam Tor Productions

Set in Glasgow, the drama will follow two estranged brothers across the decades, exploring the complexities of their relationship and diving into what it means to be a man.

Since 2014, Gadd’s appearances have included his 2014 comedy shows “Cheese and Crack Whores” and “Breaking Gadd,” as well as 2015’s Edinburgh debut

of “Waiting for Gaddott.” His play “Monkey See Monkey Do” also debuted at the the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, transferring to sell-out run at Soho

Theatre and subsequently was broadcast on Comedy Central.

His previous acting credits include BBC Two’s BAFTA nominated “Against the Law,” “Clique,” “One Normal Night,” “Code 404,” and “Tripped.” Other writing credits include Netflix’s “Sex Education,” Dave’s “Ultimate Worrier” and “The Last Leg.”