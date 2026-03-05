Ana Navarro Is ‘Glad’ Kristi Noem Got Grilled on Alleged Affair in Immigration Hearing, Says Husband Was ‘A Nice Prop’ | Video

Ana Navarro is “glad” that Kristi Noem got grilled about her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski during her immigration hearing this week.

On Thursday’s episode of “Behind the Table,” “The View” co-host Navarro broke down the Department of Homeland Security secretary’s hearing where she was put to the screws about her rumored affair with Lewandowski, a top aide. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) came right at her with the questions which Navarro celebrated. She also thought it was a savvy move by Noem to attend the hearing with her husband Bryon.

“I think she took her husband there as a nice prop because, you know, she knows that all of this is in the ether and she has every ability and every opportunity to deny it and to set the record straight, but she didn’t,” Navarro said. “And over at the Department of Labor, there’s also allegations of impropriety. I mean, what is this? Can’t all these people go find people to have sex with outside of the folks that they are paying?”

Lewandowski is a longtime ally of Donald Trump, having served as the manager of his 2016 presidential campaign. Rumors of his and Noem’s affair had circulated before, but Kamlager-Dove asked the question directly in the immigration hearing this week.

“I am shocked we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee,” Noem said about the question.

“It is OK for you to be offended by the question,” Kamlager-Dove said. “But it is also a real question, and you should be able to answer the question clearly and without any hesitation.”

She finished: “If someone is asking if you or any federal official is sleeping with their subordinate, you should be wanting to answer that question, because it is not about your sex life, it is about your judgment.”

Watch Navarro’s take on the questioning in full below:

Play video

The congressional appearance worked in tandem with a mishandling of the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis led to Trump announcing he was replacing Noem with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), ending a turbulent tenure for the former South Dakota governor.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’”