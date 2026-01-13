Seth Meyers Marvels at Kristi Noem’s ‘Short Circuit’ When Confronted With Double Standard Toward Protestors | Video

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was confronted by Jake Tapper this week about the Trump administration’s double standard toward protestors and, for Seth Meyers, it was an incredible “short circuit” to behold.

Noem appeared on CNN this week to defend ICE’s killing of U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good, once again arguing that it was self defense, despite video evidence appearing to show otherwise. In response, Tapper showed Noem footage of the Jan. 6 riots, in which police officers were attacked by Trump supporters, but did not use deadly force to contain them.

Tapper also reminded Noem that Trump pardoned every single protestor in that case, but continues to call Good a domestic terrorist. For her part, Noem sidestepped the confrontation, stuttering through a response about context, which amazed Meyers.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a government official short circuit like that,” he said. “It’s like if you asked an Amazon Echo to answer an impossible math question after dropping it in the toilet.

After demonstrating what that might sound like, the “Late Night” host turned his attention back to how Noem looked in that moment.

“Check out the blank look in her eyes. There’s nothing there,” he said. “Those eyes are so empty and vacant, Trump’s going to stand up in the middle of the meeting and look through them. ‘What a beautiful view, wow.’”

That punchline was a continuation of earlier mockery in Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment, in which he roasted the president for literally standing up during a meeting to look out a window and admire the view.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.