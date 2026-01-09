Seth Meyers Gets Blunt After the Killing of Minnesota Resident by ICE: ‘You Guys, These Days Suck’ | Video

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers briefly dropped his humor on Thursday night, as he covered the killing of a Minnesota resident by ICE this week. The NBC host instead got blunt, telling viewers that “these days suck” and trying to find humor in them “sucks so much.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers first reminded viewers of what President Trump initially swore his deportation plans were: focusing on criminals. But, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot almost point blank in her car this week, and had no criminal record. As always, Meyers laced humor into the segment but, as it ended, he got more sober.

“You guys, these days suck,” he said. “Trying to find a way to talk about the world we live in with levity sucks so much.”

“But I do think it’s important to finish with this; a 37-year-old mother in a Honda Pilot was shot dead on a residential street, and they’re calling her a terrorist,” Meyers continued.

“The same people who called those who stormed a federal building heroes, the same people who supported pardoning those who beat Capitol police officers, while ignoring their orders to stop, are telling us that a woman shot dead in her own car, in her own community, is a domestic terrorist. And when they do that, they’re also telling us who they are, and it is our job to never forget what they’ve told us.”

Indeed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, along with others in the Trump administration, immediately labeled Good a domestic terrorist, and called her killing an act of self-defense. But, witnesses at the scene have refuted that, and posted several angles of video to disprove that defense.

“That’s a blatant lie, contradicted by the video evidence we can all see clearly with our own eyes, probably because we’re not wearing oversized cowboy hats,” Meyers joked earlier on in the segment.

“Why is Kristi Noem always in some sort of cosplay outfit? Seriously, look at all these different fits she’s tried on for her stupid photo ops,” he continued. “She loves camouflage so much, she even uses it on her lectern. Why are you disguising the lectern?!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.