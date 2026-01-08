Seth Meyers Picks New Embarrassing Photo for Trump’s Next Presidential Portrait: ‘That’s a Real Picture!’ | Video

Seth Meyers has chosen a new contender for Donald Trump’s next presidential portrait, and really, the NBC host was flabbergasted that it’s actually a real photo.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, Meyers called out Trump’s address to Republican lawmakers this week, in which the president mocked transgender athletes in a sound effect-filled speech. During his performance, Trump admitted he wanted to “be more effusive” and demonstrated how he would do so by making an exaggerated facial expression with his tongue out.

“Seriously, take a look at — that’s a real picture of the President of the United States!” Meyers said, stifling his laughter. “You know, Trump made Joe Biden’s official portrait a picture of the autopen. So, I think it’s only fair that the next Democratic president make this Trump’s official portrait.”

The “Late Night” host also took a moment to cringe at the exact sound effects the president used to make fun of a woman, which were largely just pants and moans.

“Man, times have really changed. Presidents used to get impeached for having an orgasm!” Meyers joked, pulling up a photo of former president Bill Clinton alongside Trump’s new photo.

In the same speech, Trump also called out his wife Melania, explaining that she has told him she doesn’t like his on-stage antics. But, according to the president, “there’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know” of presidents acting similarly.

“You might want to keep those sunglasses on, Melania, because you just got roasted,” Meyers said. “I mean, is this C-SPAN or a Rodney Dangerfield special?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.