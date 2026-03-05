Beto O’Rourke Says Trump Is ‘Panicked’ Over a Talarico Win in Texas: ‘There’s Gonna Be Consequences’ | Video

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke expressed his confidence in Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico on MS NOW Thursday.

The congressman, who served as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2018, told Jen Psaki that the Texas race could “save the country” if the Democrats win.

“I’ve never been more excited,” O’Rourke said. “[Talarico] is one of, if not the most, talented politicians I’ve ever seen.”

O’Rourke also noted that outside of the Senate race, Texas Democrats are showing up and out. For the first time since 1974, there is a Democrat running for every State House seat in Texas, tallying up to 150.

“When James Talarico wins in November, he will be the 51st vote in the U.S. Senate,” the politician added. “Texas will save the country.”

“It shows you how strong Talarico is. I think it shows you how strong Democrats in Texas are,” O’Rourke said. “Trump would not intervene in this way unless he was panicked. He understands that if Talarico wins … then there’s going to be a check on Trump’s criminality. There’s gonna be consequences on his corruption. There’s going to be the possibility of free and fair elections in 2028.”

Watch the exchange here:

Psaki said that Trump has yet to endorse a Republican candidate in the Senate race. Talarico noted that the party’s lack of organization shows a weakness that the president wants to remove.

“If we don’t win, if Trump is able to hold onto power, if he’s able to rig or steal this election before the first vote is cast,” the congressman warns, “then this slide into authoritarianism will be complete. These are the stakes of this election, and Trump understands that.”