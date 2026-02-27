“The Daily Show” took aim at Bill Gates apologizing to his Bill Gates Foundation staff this week over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, saying the tech billionaire didn’t need to share that much detail about his sexual affairs.

“Since the Epstein files dropped last month, creepy old men from every sector of society have fallen from grace, including one of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates,” host Desi Lydic said during the Comedy Central show on Thursday.

This week, Gates hopped on a Zoom call where he admitted to his employees that he had a sexual relationship with a Russian bridge player he met at bridge events, as well as a Russian nuclear physicist who he met though business activities. He asserted that neither affair was connected to Epstein, but admitted his mistakes “cast a cloud on the philanthropy” of the foundation.

Lydic joked that “no rizz” Gates’ “damage control” apology to staff was a bit TMI.

“Wow,” Lydic said. “Isn’t going into this much detail with your staff a giant HR violation? ‘Thank you, everyone, for hopping on this Zoom call. Let’s touch base on who I’ve been f—king.’”

She continued, mocking Gates’ NSFW revelations: “‘OK, first, Svetlana, whew boy, did we get freaky. Let’s just say nothing was micro or soft.’”

Her joke immediately garnered laughter from the audience as she winked through her wordplay.

“Thank you,” Lydic said. “By the way, I love how he’s going out of his way to make sure people know how old the women were. ‘I met her at bridge, and then we went out to dinner at 4:30. We spent all night giving our Social Security numbers to a scammer on the phone. Then she leaned over to me and whispered, “I’m not wearing any Depends.” So we rode the stair lift all the way up to our bathroom and shared a romantic soak in her walk-in tub.’”

