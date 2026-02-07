Bill Maher Skewers Trump, Hillary Clinton Amid ‘Orange-Colored Shape’ Mystery Tied to Epstein’s Death

Bill Maher took shots at Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, joking amid new Epstein developments that both had reason to want the sex offender dead.

The comedian weighed in on the latest update in the Jeffrey Epstein case during his monologue for Friday’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher,” where he told his studio audience that there was “a new wrinkle” in the controversy.

“They got some surveillance,” Maher started off. “Why do they have it now, six years later? Where was this surveillance footage from the jail where Epstein killed himself in?”

He continued: “The night before he did kill himself, or whatever happened in there, surveillance video shows an orange-colored shape — I swear to god that’s what it says. An orange-colored shape moving toward his cell.”

As Maher’s studio audience erupted into laughter, the comedian quipped, “Now, I know what you’re thinking, ‘What’s orange and has a reason to want Epstein dead?’ Obviously, Hillary [Clinton] in a Trump costume.”

The president’s name surfaces numerous times throughout the recently released Epstein files, including in unverified assault allegations. However, back in December, the DOJ claimed that some of the documents contained “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

The statement continued: “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Earlier this week, the president noted that it was “really time for the country to maybe get onto something else,” adding, “Now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally by Epstein and other people.”

Bill Clinton, who was also featured in the documents released by the DOJ, and his wife Hillary are set to testify before lawmakers over their ties to the late sex offender. Both the former president and former secretary of state had resisted appearing before the House Oversight Committee regarding Epstein, defending they had already given sworn statements on the matter and claimed they had “limited information” on the deceased financier.

Yet, this week, both Clintons made calls for a public hearing, with the former president writing on X, “I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about.”

The former first lady expressed a similar sentiment, posting to her own account on Thursday, “So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.”