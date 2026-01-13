Bill and Hillary Clinton Release Letter Refusing to Testify in Congressional Epstein Probe

Former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton released a letter Tuesday stating their refusal to testify in the House’s Jeffrey Epstein probe and directly challenging Republican leader James Comer.

At the top of the lengthy letter, which was shared Tuesday on X and sent to Comer, the Clintons used the ICE-led crackdown on immigration, the January 6 pardons issued by President Trump, the deployment of the National Guard in multiple U.S. cities, the indictments issued against Trump’s public political enemies and even the recent killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week to create an all-encompassing portrait of the Trump administration’s legally dubious moves over the past year.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote, painting their opposition against Comer as a stand against the Trump administration. “For us, now is that time.”

This is not about Right or Left, it’s about Right and Wrong. pic.twitter.com/IVQh3yHEGG — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2026

The letter comes after months of Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, pressuring the Clintons to participate in closed-door depositions in front of Congress relating to the House’s ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation. In response to the Clintons’ letter Tuesday, Comer told reporters he would be taking the steps necessary to hold them in contempt of Congress.

“Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times while Bill Clinton was president,” Comer noted Tuesday. “No one’s accusing Bill Clinton of anything, any wrongdoing. We just have questions.”

Comer’s efforts come as Republicans and other Trump administration officials have done their best to shift the focus from the president’s former ties to Epstein and his convicted, longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell to the connections between the deceased child sex trafficker and high-profile democrats like the Clintons. Among the Epstein files that have so far been released by the Department of Justice have been photos of Clinton swimming with Maxwell and several women whose faces were redacted.

Prior to this week, Comer set a final deadline of Tuesday for the former president to appear in front of Congress and a Wednesday deadline for Mrs. Clinton. If Comer were to do so, holding the Clintons in contempt could be the first step in potentially moving for them to be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

The Clintons, nonetheless, remain steadfast in their opposition to Comer and the House Oversight Committee’s demands.

“We expect you will direct your committee to seek to hold us in contempt. You may even release irrelevant, decades-old photos that you hope will embarrass us,” the couple wrote in their letter Tuesday. “You will say your caucus, and the Speaker and the President are behind you 100%. We hope, perhaps in vain, that they will not allow you to singlehandedly hijack the Congress by unilaterally making this decision for your colleagues, your party, and our country.”

The Clintons contend that the subpoenas issued against them are “invalid and legally unenforceable.” At the heart of their argument are the sworn statements they have previously provided to Comer and the House. They have additionally claimed that they have no knowledge pertinent to Congress’ Epstein probe.

The Clintons maintain that less was enough for Comer to excuse several other former officials that he originally subpoenaed from testifying.

Comer has noted that the House Oversight Committee voted unanimously to issue its subpoenas against the Clintons in August of last year. The Clintons, however, argue they are being unfairly and unlawfully targeted as “enemies” to Comer and the Trump administration.

“We are confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends,” the couple wrote Tuesday.

“You will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it,” their letter stated. “Now you have to make yours.”