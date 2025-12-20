Bill Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff Hits Back at Trump Administration Over Epstein Files Drop: ‘They’ll Try and Hide Forever’

Angel Ureña, the deputy chief of staff to Bill Clinton, spoke out after his boss was featured prominently in Epstein files released by the Trump DOJ, accusing the current administration of trying to use the former president as a “scapegoat.”

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” Ureña, who has worked for Clinton for several decades, said in statement on X. “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be.”

As Ureña went on, he called out Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles, noting the latter said on the record that “Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton” and his claim that the prominent Democrat visited Epstein’s infamous private island multiple times. (Wiles later clarified that there was “no evidence” proving Trump’s claims.)

“There are two types of people here,” Clinton’s deputy chief of staff continued. “The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that.”

Per Ureña, “everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

Representative for the White House and the DOJ did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The federal government began releasing files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, a month after President Trump ordered their release following a bipartisan push in Congress. As journalists began to comb through the files, photos of Clinton and Michael Jackson surfaced — though, large chunks of the files had also been redacted.

Many have criticized the DOJ over the release, with many noting the Epstein Files Transparency Act meant the government was meant to hand over all of the documents Friday.

Though, the White House has sung a different tune over the files drop. White House spokesperson Abigail Johnson said in a statement that “the Trump Administration is the most transparent in history.”

“By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have,” she said.