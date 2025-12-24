Lawrence O’Donnell Wonders What an Innocent Person Would Do if They Found Themselves in the Epstein Files

Lawrence O’Donnell questioned what a truly innocent person would do if they saw their name pop up in the Jeffrey Epstein files, comparing President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump’s responses in the process.

“With the world now wondering about the 10 co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein referred to in some of the Epstein files released today, it is worth considering what would an innocent person do?” O’Donnell said on Tuesday’s “The Last Word.”

“What would someone who is mentioned in the Epstein files do if he or she believed that he or she is totally innocent of any wrongdoing?” he pondered further.

O’Donnell’s inquiry came after the Justice Department released thousands of documents related to Epstein, his sex trafficking ring and those who possibly partook in it. So far, several notable names have appeared in the files, including Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey and Clinton. The latter, on Monday, called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to “immediately release any remaining materials” referring to, mentioning, or containing a photo of Clinton.

On his MS NOW podcast, O’Donnell examined how Clinton went about addressing his appearances in the files versus Trump’s repeated pushback against their release completely.

“And there it is, that is the model for how you handle this situation if you are in the Epstein files and you believe you did nothing wrong,” O’Donnell said, applauding Clinton’s handling of the situation.

He added that his viewers should consider all the prominent names that have been mentioned with Epstein “who have not demanded the immediate release of any materials” regarding them, pointing out that Trump never has.

“Donald Trump has never demanded that,” the anchor asserted. “Donald Trump has done everything he could to prevent that from happening. Jeffrey Epstein’s biggest business partner, Les Wexner, has never said, ‘Release everything about me that’s in the Epstein files.’ And he is not saying it now after his named emerged today in a 2019 Justice Department email titled, ‘Co-Conspirators. The email described attempts to subpoena the list of co-conspirators, which included Ghislaine Maxwell.”

O’Donnell explained that Wexner’s response to the scandal — which was via his lawyer— was that Wexner cooperated with the federal investigation of Epstein and was ultimately never contacted again.

“If a lawyer of Mr. Wexner of Ohio says he did nothing wrong, that must settle it. I would love to have that lawyer for Mr. Wexner of Ohio join us here on this program and tell us whether he responded to a grand jury subpoena and whether he testified to the grand jury,” O’Donnell concluded. “I’d love to have Mr. Wexner of Ohio come here and tell us all about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which no one has ever been able to understand or explain.”

It’s worth noting the DOJ has also stated some of the files released this week are fake, while others have been redacted or even retracted since their publication.