Trump Takes Credit for Release of Epstein Files in Lengthy Rant Against Democrats: ‘This Latest Hoax Will Backfire’

President Donald Trump confirmed he signed the bill to release the Epstein Files in a lengthy social media post, in which he claimed “this latest hoax will backfire on the Democrats.”

Trump issued the Epstein files update in a fiery post shared to his Truth Social account Wednesday, where the president once again distanced himself from the late child sex offender.

“Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated thousands of dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures,” Trump wrote, “such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more. Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”

As Trump continued, he claimed that he “asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this bill,” noting that it was “this request” that “the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage.”

“At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress,” he added. “Do not forget — the Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him. Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories.”

Trump went on to cite the Big Beautiful Tax Cut bill, his work at the borders, ending DEI and “delivering a HUGE DEFEAT to Democrats” during the shutdown. He accused Democrats of fueling “Witch Hunts and Scams, which he said were all “so terrible and divisive for our country.”

“[It’s] been done to confuse, deflect and distract from the GREAT JOB that Republicans, and the Trump Administration, are doing,” Trump concluded. “This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

While Trump has chosen to take credit for the release of the Epstein files, his administration has previously attempted to block the documents from dropping. Trump — who was friends with Epstein before they allegedly had a falling out in the 2000s — tried to downplay the content of the files by calling them “pretty boring stuff.”

However, over the weekend, Trump changed his tune and encouraged House Republicans to vote in favor of the release of the Epstein files, claiming they had “nothing to hide.” Both the House and the Senate acted swiftly this week, voting in favor of releasing the files.