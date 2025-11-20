Nicolle Wallace Slams Pam Bondi’s ‘Maximum Transparency’ Promise for Epstein Files: ‘The Public Isn’t Buying It’ | Video

Nicolle Wallace slammed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for promising “maximum transparency” when it came to the Epstein files following Congress’ nearly unanimous vote in favor of their release.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Deadline: White House,” the MS NOW host took the U.S. Attorney General and President Donald Trump to task for claiming transparency while also refusing to release the records themselves and force it through a laborious House and Senate vote.

“Following the law and maximum transparency when it comes to the Epstein files,” Wallace said. “Public isn’t buying it. Those are two things this Department of Justice is not known for, even among Republicans.

“Again, if Pam Bondi wanted transparency when it comes to the Epstein material, she could have released the files instead of publishing an unsigned memo that said she wasn’t going to, that sought to sweep the whole thing under the rug,” Wallace continued. “Comments like her comments today, though, are part of a pattern by Team Trump that suggests anything but maximum transparency.”

Watch the full “Deadline: White House” segment below:

Play video

Bondi renewed her promise of maximum transparency after the effort to release the files passed in both the House and Senate on Tuesday. Trump has yet to sign the Epstein Bill and has not announced a timeline on when it will happen, though the vote mandates he has 30 days.

“We have released 33,000, over 33,000 Epstein documents to the Hill and we’ll continue to follow the law and to have maximum transparency,” Bondi said in a press conference. “Also, we will always encourage all victims to come forward.”

On Tuesday, Congress passed the bill ordering the U.S. Justice Department to release its files on Epstein within 30 days. The measure was sent to Trump to sign into law after it was approved in a 427-1 House vote. The bill will require the DOJ to publicize all classified documents and communications related to Epstein, as well as investigate all materials on his probe and prosecution.